IND vs SA: 'Pakistan ko marwa rahe hai', Shoaib Akhtar UNHAPPY with Virat Kohli and Team India batters, here's why - WATCH

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was not happy with Team India's batting performance in the T20 World Cup 2022 clash against South Africa. India lose first five wickets inside 9 overs and it dented their chances to build a good score. Akhtar posted a video on social media to rant about the batting show by Indians, saying that Men in Blue are taking down Pakistan with them. He posted the message in urdu and said that 'inhone Pakistan ko bhi marwa diya'. Akhtar said, "Maine kaha tha video mein that India needs to win for Pakistan. Aur Pakistan ko marwana nahi hai. Pakistan ko marwa rahe hai. Chaar out karwa diye. Pata nahi aage kya hota hai." Akhtar wanted Indians to save Pakistanis but they have instead planned for their fall.

Also Read - 'Ye Kaisa No Ball Hai?', Fans confused as Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup thriller ends with a dramatic twist

Watch the watch below:

Bhaiyo bahut jaldi main hain? pic.twitter.com/QVIf9Y4bj0 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 30, 2022

It was an ordinary day in the office for all the batters in the lineup except Suryakumar Yadav, who struck a fine fifty to steady India, who were reduced to 49/5 at one stage. Dinesh Karthik gave a good hand to him but even he could manage just 6 off 15 balls. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya all failed collectively against the pace of Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Earlier, Rohit won the toss and opted to bat first on the fast and pacy attack at WACA, Perth. This was the third straight toss that Rohit won in the competition. He had won earlier vs Pakistan and Zimbabwe respectively as well in the past and India won both these matches. If India win tonight, they will strengthen their position in the Group 2 Points Table.