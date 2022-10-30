BAN vs ZIM: 'Ye Kaisa No Ball Hai?', Fans confused as Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup thriller ends with a dramatic twist

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe clash in the T20 World Cup 2022 saw a thrilling end on Sunday (October 30) at The Gabba in Brisbane. Requiring 16 off the last over, it call came down to 5 needed off the last ball. Richard Ngarava, the number 10 batter for Zimbabwe, had struck a six off the penultimate ball to make it five off the last-ball against the bowling of Mosaddek Hossain. It seemed Ngarava would be able to smash the ball out of the park on this occasion as well against the spin. He dances out the track but missed it completely as Hossain bowled it wide of him. Nurul Hasan quickly dislodged the bails and Bangladesh started celebrating. The teams shook hands and left the pitch. But then a twist happened.

The unexpected twist was that the ball was declared as No Ball. It shocked the Bangladesh fans, almost giving a heart-attack to some. But the confusion was because the bowler's foot was behind the crease and it was not a waist ball no ball by any means. Then why was it declared a no ball by the third umpire. The Bangladesh and Zimbabwe players were already back in the hut. They were called back as the third umpire found a fault in the stumping. He spotted that keeper Nurul Hasan had collected the ball in front of the stumps which is now allowed and such collection is illegal and umpires can call it a no ball. This was clearly off the rule books.

Bangladesh players were made to understand this and then they came to bowl the last ball again. Luckily, Blessing Muzarabani, who was on strike, could not connect and Bangladesh won the match by 3 runs.

The no ball shock in the match meant that fans came out with surprise reactions, anger, rant and of course memes. We bring you some chosen reactions after the dramatic end to the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe clash.

With the win over Zimbabwe, Bangladesh have now jumped to second on the points table with 2 wins from 3 matches. They had beat Netherlands earlier in the Super 12 stage of the World Cup. Zimbabwe are on the fourth spot with just 1 win from 3 games, which came against Pakistan a few days ago.