India vs Sri Lanka

IND vs SL 2022: Virat Kohli's 100th Test WON’T be in Bengaluru as BCCI announces revised schedule - check here

According to the older schedule, Kohli was to play this milestone match in Bengaluru - home of his IPL franchise RCB. Incidentally, the last time India played a pink-ball Test at home was also the last time Kohli had scored a century.

Team India batter Virat Kohli (Source: Twiiter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (February 15) announced a change in schedule for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour of India.

Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches, starting from February 24, followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23.

"Lucknow will now host the first T20I while the next two will be played in Dharamsala," BCCI said in a statement.

"The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4th to 8th and the second Test will be played from March 12th to 16th in Bengaluru," it added.

Notably, the change in schedule means that former India captain Virat Kohli will miss out on playing his 100th Test in Bengaluru, as previously scheduled.

According to the older schedule, Kohli was to play this milestone match in Bengaluru - home of his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Incidentally, the last time India played a pink-ball Test at home was also the last time Kohli had scored a century.

The Men in Blue have so far played only two Test matches at home with the pink ball under the lights against Bangladesh (in Kolkata) and England (in Ahmedabad).

Earlier, Sri Lanka was slated to lock horns with India from February 25 in the first Test of the series in Bengaluru.

On the other hand, the T20Is were scheduled to start from March 13 before the revised schedule was announced on Tuesday.

Revised schedule:

  • 1st T20I: February 24, Lucknow
  • 2nd T20I: February 26, Dharamsala
  • 3rd T20I: February 27, Dharamsala
  • 1st Test: March 4-8, Mohali
  • 2nd Test (D/N): March 12-16, Bengaluru
