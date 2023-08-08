IND Vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I in Guyana, 8PM IST, August 8

Hardik Pandya’s Team India will take on West Indies in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday. India are still hunting for their first win in the T20I series after losing the opening two clashes in Trinidad and Guyana respectively.

It is a must-win game for the Indian cricket team if they hope to stay alive in the five-match T20I series as they are already 0-2 down after 2 matches. West Indies have won back-to-back T20I matches against India for the first time since 2016.

Team India will look to make a couple of changes, the first one at the top of the order with both Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan struggling in T20I cricket. Mumbai and Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal could be handed a T20I debut after making a sensational start to his Test career against West Indies last month.



Kuldeep Yadav, who missed the last match after taking a blow on his hands in the nets, could make a comeback for the third game – replacing Ravi Bishnoi in the line-up. India will once again count on the form of youngster Tilak Varma, who has been in top form since making his international debut in the first T20I match last week.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Details

Venue: Providence Stadium in Guyana

Date & Time: August 8, 8pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: DD Sports on TV and Jio Cinema and Fancode website and app.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Tilak Varma, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Romario Shepherd, Arshdeep Singh, Akeal Hossain

Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Predicted 11

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan/ Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy