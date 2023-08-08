LIVE Updates | IND VS WI, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Hardik Pandya Vs Rovman Powell
India Vs West Indies, 3rd T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Hardik Pandya’s Team India must win this match if they hope to keep the five-match T20I series alive.
Team India will face off against West Indies in the third T20I match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday. It is a must-win clash for Hardik Pandya’s side after losing the first two T20I matches, the second one on Sunday by two wickets at the same venue.
Rovman Powell’s Windies are already 2-0 up in the series and need a win on Tuesday to take an unassailable lead in the five-match T20I series. This will be the first series win for West Indies over India since 2016.
For India, young Tilak Varma has been the only consistent batter in the T20I series, scoring his maiden fifty in the last month. Pandya will need his batters to step up to the challenge in this must-win clash against West Indies.
IND vs WI 3rd T20: Must-win clash for India
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match on Tuesday.