trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635667
NewsCricket
IND VS WI

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Achieves Huge Milestone With Knock Of 171 On Debut In Indian Cricket History

Jaiswal resumed Day 3 on an unbeaten 143 before scoring 27 runs.

Last Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 01:06 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Achieves Huge Milestone With Knock Of 171 On Debut In Indian Cricket History

The sensational batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on Friday made a spectacular 171 runs, becoming the third player from India to record a score of 150 or more on Test debut.

Jaiswal achieved this outstanding milestone during the Day 3 of the Test match against West Indies at Windsor Park on Friday. India batter Shikhar Dhawan holds the first place in the table with his knock of 187 runs which came against Australia in Mohali in 2013. India skipper Rohit Sharma has been placed in the second position with his knock of 177 runs against West Indies in Kolkata in 2013.

Coming to the match, a sensational knock of 171 runs from debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and an unbeaten half-century by Virat Kohli put India in a commanding position on the Day 3 of the first Test against West Indies here at Windsor Park on Friday.

cre Trending Stories

Jaiswal resumed Day 3 on an unbeaten 143 before scoring 27 runs. He was removed by Alzarri Joseph for 171. Jaiswal took 387 balls, slamming 16 fours and a six in his sensnational innings.

At Lunch, India were 400/4, leading West Indies by 250 runs with Kohli (72)and Ravindra Jadeja (21) standing unbeaten at the crease. 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded