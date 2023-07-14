IND: 312-2 (113) | IND VS WI 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: All Eyes On Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli

On Day 2, India picked up right from where they left on Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies as both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal went on to score a century at Windsor Park.

At number 4, Virat Kohli walked in and kept his cool to score 36 off 96 balls to support debutant and centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal 143 (350), who will surely look for a double ton on Day 3 of this Test match.

West Indies need to pull something special from the situation they are in after Day 2 stumps against India to avoid another humiliating defeat in international cricket. The Kraigg Brathwaite-led side rely on bowlers like Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and more to make a difference on Day 3.



cre Trending Stories

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 3 of 1st Test between India vs West Indies at Windsor Park Roseau, Dominica HERE.