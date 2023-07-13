Smriti Mandhana Completes 200 International Matches: Check Her Top 5 Records

Indian opening batter Smriti Mandhana ha completed playing 200 international matches. The 3rd T20I against Bangladesh was her 200th match. Mandhana scored just 1, carrying her bad form into this landmark match as well. India opted to bat first after winning the toss and looked to put a solid total on the board. Mandhana has featured in 4 Tests, 77 ODIs and 118 T20Is so far, accumulating over 6,000 runs across formats. In Tests, she has scored 325, 3073 in ODI and 3853 runs in T20Is. Mandhana averages more than 40 in Tests and ODIs while her average drops to 27.59 in the T20Is.

Born in Mumbai on July 18, 1996, Mandhana made her international debut in a T20I match vs Bangladesh women at Vadodra in April of 2015. The same month of the same year, she also played her first ODI game. Her Test debut came in August of 2014 when India played England at Wormsley.



Mandhana, however, has hit poor form since the beginning of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023) in March. Her terrible run continues in the T20Is vs Bangladesh. Let’s see how she fares in the remaining games on this limited-overs tour.

To mark Mandhana’s remarkable achievement of playing 200 matches for India, let’s look at some of her top records and achievements below.

Fastest T20I fifty

Mandhana scored the fastest fifty in T20Is vs New Zealand. This fifty came in just 24 balls and by doing so, Mandhana broke her own record from 2018 against Australia, in 30 balls.

Youngest T20I captain for India

Not to forget, Mandhana has already led India in the T20Is. She is also the youngest women cricketer to captain India, at the age of 22 years and 229 days.

2nd-highest fifty-plus scores in T20Is by an Indian women batter

Mandhana has smashed the second highest fifty-plus score in the T20Is by a female cricketer. Mandhana has done it 13 times while her former captain Mithali Raj has cropped the mark 17 times and tops the list.

Most runs in a series

Mandhana finished the ICC Women's Championship as the highest run-scorer for India. Mandhana scored 911 runs in 19 matches, including two centuries and 9 half-centuries, which came at an average of 65.07. The tournament in which Mandhana scored the most runs for India is held to determine the qualification for the Women's Cricket World Cup.

Second-fastest Indian to score 1000 T20I runs

In 2018, Mandhana is the second-fastest Indian women cricketer to reach 1,000 runs in T20Is. She reached the landmark in 49 innings. She is the 10th fastest woman batter to score 1000 T20Is runs. Mithali Raj is the fastest Indian woman cricketer to score 1000 T20I runs, which she scored in 40 innings.