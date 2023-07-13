IND-W Vs BAN-W 3rd T20 Free Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch India Women Vs Bangladesh Women 2nd T20 Match In India?

India women cricket team will be eyeing a T20I series whitewash when they take on hosts Bangladesh in the third and final T20I match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday. Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India have already won the three-match T20I series after their remarkable win on Tuesday.

India managed a below par 95 before Bangladesh self-destructed to hand the visitors the series on a platter. Shafali Verma bowled a brilliant final over in which she had to defend 9 runs but gave away only 1 run and picked up the last four wickets.

There will be added pressure on under-performing Shafali Verma, who looked in good touch on Tuesday but could not make it count. While her 14-ball 19 eventually turned out to be the team’s highest score in the unforgettable collapse, the young batter is well aware of her capabilities and expectations from her, and has another chance to get back among big runs before the ODI leg of the tour starting July 16.



cre Trending Stories

_ _________ _______ ___ _____ ____ __ ____________ _-_ ____.#TeamIndia successfully defend 95 to win the 2nd T20I by 8 runs. @Deepti_Sharma06 adjudged Player of the Match.__ #INDvBAN



Details - https://t.co/xwadd5DBlH pic.twitter.com/I4SX0BBger — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 11, 2023

Here are all the details about Bangladesh women vs India women 3rd T20I in Dhaka HERE…

When is Bangladesh women vs India women 3rd T20I going to take place?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 3rd T20I will take place on Thursday, July 13.

Where is Bangladesh women vs India women 3rd T20I going to take place?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 3rd T20I will be held at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

What time will Bangladesh women vs India women 3rd T20I start?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 3rd T20I will start at 130pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1pm.

Where can I watch Bangladesh women vs India women 3rd T20I on TV in India?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 3rd T20I will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Bangladesh women vs India women 3rd T20I in India?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 3rd T20I will be available on Fancode website and app. You can also watch the live streaming of the match on Bangladesh Cricket’s YouTube channel.

Bangladesh women vs India women 3rd T20I Predicted 11

Bangladesh Women: Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Sathi Rani, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana (C), Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter

India Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Bareddy Anusha, Pooja Vastrakar