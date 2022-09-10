Sachin...Sachin: Twitter can't keep calm as Sachin Tendulkar turns back clock with a straight drive - Watch

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar AKA the 'GOD of cricket' is back on the cricket field for the Road Safety series starting from September 10 Saturday. Sachin is leading the India Legends in the series and star players like Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan and Munaf Patel are also participating in the tournament. In the tournament opener, Sachin's side is taking on the South Africa Legend led by Jonty Rhodes. As soon as the first game kicked off, Sachin Tendulkar started trending on Twitter. Sachin got out against M Ntini after playing 15 balls. He scored 16 runs with the help of two boundaries, one of it was a straight drive. After watching the straight drive fans got nostalgic and Sachin started trending on Twitter.

Here's how cricket fans reacted to Sachin Tendulkar's comeback on the cricket field.

The champions are back to dominate the field in the hunt to defend their throne! Led by the greatest of all time @sachin_rt the men in blue have some fresh faces in the ranks! _ #Roadsafetyworldseries #indialegends #sachintendulkar pic.twitter.com/Hch6EGzX50 — ANAND KUMAR (@ANANDKU26738243) September 10, 2022

