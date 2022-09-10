WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar playing vintage drives in nets ahead of IND vs SA Legends match

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar will be back in action once more in the upcoming Road Safe World Series 2022 with the first fixture between India Legends and South Africa Legends set to be played on Saturday (September 10) at Green Park, Kanpur. The legendary Indian cricketer will lead the India Legends side in the tournament and he will face his friend Jonty Rhodes, who will lead the South Africa Legends in the first match of the tournament. Tendulkar will along side some legends of Indian cricket like - Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and more.

Ahead the India Legends vs South Legends clash, the 49-year-old was caught on camera doing what he does best. He was seen practising in the nets playing his trademark drives.

Checkout the video here...

Landed in Kanpur at 4 PM, Headed to practice at 8PM. Time flies but @sachin_rt 's love for the game never gets old. #RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/rS6gnj3MsJ — Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club (@OmgSachin) September 7, 2022

The Road Safety World Series will be back today with India Legends taking on South Africa Legends in the first match of the tournament. The Sachin Tendulkar-led India will defend the title this year. Not to forget, Suresh Raina is also a part of the India squad this year, making it an even more stronger side. The tournament will be held from September 10 to October 1.

India Legends vs South Africa Legends Squad

South Africa Legends Squad: Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, J Van de Wath, Lance Klusener, L Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne Van Wyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn.

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (Captain), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma.