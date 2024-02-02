India U19 vs Nepal U19 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch IND Under 19 Vs Nepal Under 19 Super Six Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India U19 will be looking to take one more step further towards the semifinals with a win over Nepal in the ICC U19 World Cup today. Th match is set to be played at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein where the Indian boys beat New Zealand, three days ago. All eyes will be on Musheer Khan, brother of Sarfaraz Khan, as he has become the leading run-scorer in Tests with total of 325 runs so far in just 4 matches. He is averaging 325 and playing with a strike rate of 103.17. India will pin hopes on him to come good again in this crucial tie.

India start as favourites for this match. Nepal are not as strong on paper as India. But in U19 cricket, you cannot count out any team. Nepal lost their first two matches in the first-round against New Zealand and Pakistan but made a strong comeback by posting a thriling win over Afghanistan. They had won that match by just 1 wicket. Beating India is a huge challenge but something that they will be looking forward to do without any pressure.

The Indian boys, who have been on a winning streak in this World Cup, must not take Nepal lightly and try to win the match by as big a margin as possible.

India (INDU19) vs Nepal (NZ U19) Super Six Match Live Streaming Details: When, where and how to watch INDU19 vs NEP U19 Super Six Match? Read below:

When will India U19 Vs Nepal U19 World Cup Super Six match match be played?

India U19 Vs Nepal U19 World Cup Super Six match will be played February 2 (Friday), 2024.

Where will India U19 Vs Nepal U19 World Cup Super Six match be played?

India U19 Vs Nepal U19 World Cup Super Six match will take place at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

At what time will India U19 Vs Nepal U19 World Cup Super Six match start?

India U19 Vs Nepal U19 World Cup Super Six match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

How to watch India U19 Vs Nepal U19 World Cup Super Six match live streaming in India?

India U19 Vs Nepal U19 World Cup Super Six match will be streamed live on Hotstar app and website.

How to watch India U19 Vs Nepal U19 World Cup Super Six match live telecast in India?

India U19 Vs Nepal U19 World Cup Super Six match live telecast will be on Star Sports Network in India.

India U19 Vs Nepal U19: Squads

India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan

Nepal U19 Squad: Arjun Kumal, Bipin Rawal(w), Aakash Tripathi, Dev Khanal(c), Bishal Bikram KC, Gulsan Jha, Deepak Bohara, Dipesh Kandel, Subash Bhandari, Aakash Chand, Durgesh Gupta, Tilak Bhandari, Hemant Dhami, Uttam Thapa Magar, Dipak Bohara, Deepak Dumre