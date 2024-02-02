Did You Know: Rohit Sharma Has Acted In A Movie That Also Starred Harman Baweja, Amrita Rao And Anupam Kher

Team India captain Rohit Sharma will be itching to come back among runs as he aims to lead his side to a strong comeback in the 2nd Test Vs England in Visakhapatnam. India lost the first Test from a winning position and had only themselves to be blamed. Rohit must fire as a batter too as he has been struggling to score the big hundreds that he is known for.

Of late, he has got criticism for being dated and past his prime. Former England captains Geoffrey Boycott and Michael Vaughan wrote in separate newspaper columns that Rohit is done in Tests and that India massively missed the services of Virat Kohli, who has taken a break from Tests due to personal reasons. He is likely to join the squad for the remaining matches but as per reports, Kohli has not yet reached out to BCCI to tell his return date.

Being a senior player and captain, Rohit needs to step up and deliver the goods for the team. That will be automatically a fitting answer for all the criticism.

While Rohit continues to play a crucial role in taking India to greater heights in cricket, did you know that Hitman has also acted in a Hindi film? Yes, you heard it right. Rohit was very young when he made his debut in a legit Hindi feature film. The name of the film is Victory and it starred Harman Baweja, son of Bollywood film producer Harry Baweja. The film also features big names from Hindi films such as Anupam Kher and actress Amrita Rao.

A video from the film is going viral in which Rohit Sharma is batting in the nets. Rohit is hit on his foot while batting in the nets and is obviously ruled out of the next match. In his place, the film's hero Harman (Vijay Shekhawat) comes in.

Watch the viral video of Rohit's acting here:

Coming to real life cricket, Rohit faces a huge Test of his leadership against England in Vizag from today. If he gets a hundred, it will inspire the inexperienced batting line-up to produce a good show as well. There are still four matches to go in the series but India must win Vizag to draw levels. A loss in 2nd Test could harm their chances of winning the series.