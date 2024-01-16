India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Probable Playing 11s: Sanju Samson To Finally Play In Bengaluru And One Other Change Rohit Sharma May Make

India will look to make a clean sweep on the Afghanistan team when the two teams meet in Bengaluru to play the third and last T20I on Wednesday. India put up a dominant show in the first 2 matches, beating Afghans quite easily on both the occasions. All eyes will be on Shivam Dube, who has been in terrific form of late, playing match-winning innings.

Dube's rise as a match finisher is a great news for Team India as the management has been on a look out for a pace-bowling all-rounder in white-ball cricket who could fill in for Hardik Pandya when he is not available.

Dube is likely to keep his place on the side. The same goes for Virat Kohli, who gave glimpses of his brilliance in the short stay at the crease. The series has been won and head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma should be looking to make some changes and include the players who have warmed the bench so far finally get a game.

One of these changes could be Sanju Samson coming in place of Jitesh Sharma. Sanju has not played any match so far with Jitesh donning the wicketkeeping gloves. With all the experience he owns Sanju definitely deserves a place in at least the third match of the series.

One other change that India could make is bringing in Kuldeep Yadav in place of Ravi Bishnoi as the wrist spinner. The Indian team management may also want to include Avesh Khan into the playing 11 and see how much the lanky pacer has improved in the shortest format of the game.

What India also must look to do is try and at first after winning the toss. India have a poor record defending a total and Rohit must test his bowling deparment and get them ready to defend low totals as the Men in Blue do not have luxury of many games ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 which starts soon after IPL 2024 ends.

India Vs Afghanistan Probable Playing 11s in 3rd T20I:

India's Probable XI for Afghanistan in 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Afghanistan's Probable XI vs India in 3rd T20I: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman