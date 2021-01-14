India vs Australia 4th Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

India vs Australia 4th Test: After pulling off a brilliant draw in Sydney, Team India would face another stern challenge when they take on Australia in the fourth Test in Brisbane. The Indian contingent endured a huge blow as most of their premier players have sustained injuries and are ruled out from the contest. With Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin still doubtful to be included in the playing XI, it will be interesting to see how India's inexperienced bowling attack tackle the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner.

After failing to secure a victory in their previous encounter, Tim Paine & co. would look to capitalise the situation and also win the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The good news for the hosts is Steve Smith returning to his original groove. The former Australian skipper scored a sensational century in the first innings of the third Test and followed it up with a brilliant 81-run knock in the second innings.

Here are all the details from the match:

When is the fourth Test between India and Australia?

The fourth Test between India and Australia will be played between January 15-19.

Where is the fourth Test between India and Australia?

The fourth Test between India and Australia will be played at Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.

What time will the fourth Test between India and Australia start?

The fourth Test between India and Australia will begin at 5.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 5 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the fourth Test between India and Australia?

The fourth Test between India and Australia will broadcast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Six.

How can I watch the live streaming of the fourth Test between India and Australia?

The fourth Test between India and Australia will live stream on SonyLIV app & website. You can also catch the live score and updates of the match here at zeenews.india.com.