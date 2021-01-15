India vs Australia fourth Test: Paceman Navdeep Saini taken off field injured

India’s injury woes deepened on the opening day of the fourth test against Australia at the Gabba on Friday with paceman Navdeep Saini coming off the field after lunch with an apparent groin issue.

Inducing a nick from Marnus Labuschagne that was dropped by his captain Ajinkya Rahane in the gully, Saini then clutched at his inner thigh after completing his follow-through. Saini was examined by medical staff before coming off the pitch rather than bowling the final delivery of his eighth over.

"Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team," BCCI tweeted on Thurday.

India had already been forced into four injury changes to the 11 that held Australia to a draw in the third Sydney test, with bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin ruled out along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batsman Hanuma Vihari.

Meanwhile, fellow paceman Thangarasu Natarajan, who came to Australia as a net bowler, on Friday became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the same tour.

The 29-year-old Tamil Nadu player was one of the rookies named in the playing eleven of the injury-ravaged Indian team against Australia in the fourth and final Test which started here on Friday.

He made his international debut in the third ODI against Australia on December 2 in Canberra, which India won by 13 runs. Natarajan made an immediate impact by taking two wickets for 70 runs from his 10 overs.

Natarajan then played his part in India’s 2-1 series win in the subsequent three-match T20 International rubber by taking six wickets during the series.

"Welcome to Test cricket ... Thangarasu Natarajan becomes the first Indian player to make his International debut across all three formats during the same tour," the ICC tweeted.