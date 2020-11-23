Pacer Navdeep Saini celebrates 28th birthday with Indian teammates in Sydney - Pic inside

Fast bowler Navdeep Saini turned 28 on Monday and he celebrated his birthday with his Team India team-mates in Sydney ahead of the side's upcoming limited-overs fixtures and Test series against Australia.

The Board of Control from Cricket in India (BCCI) took to its official Twitte handle and posted a picture from Saini's birthday celebrations.

In the picture, Saini can be seen cutting a cake, while his Indian team-mates are seen standing around him with mask.However, there was no cake smashing ritual this time around due to the protocols on tour.

"Happy birthday once again @navdeepsaini96. Little to celebrate the big day. No cake smash this time," the country's cricket board wrote.

Besides this, the BCCI also posted a short clip of Indian speedster Saini's incredible three-wicket haul against Sri Lanka.

"Wishing #TeamIndia speedster @navdeepsaini96 a very happy birthday.Let's revisit his incredible 3-wicket haul against Sri Lanka," the BCCI wrote.

Saini made his international debut for India during a Twenty20I match against West Indies in August 2019 at Lauderhill.

In December same year, he played his first One-Day International (ODI) against the same side at Cuttack.

Saini has bagged a total of five wickets in as many ODIs and 13 wickets in 10 matches he played in the shortest format of the game for Team India so far.

Besides this, the fast bowler has also bagged 125 wickets in 45 first-class games and 80 wickets in 52 List A matches.

However, Saini failed to impress much in the recently-concluded 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), bagging just six wickets in 13 matches he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

On a related note, Saini has been named in Indian squads for the three-match ODI series, three T20Is and four-match Test series, beginning November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).