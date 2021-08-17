India vs Eng 2021: Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli & Co’s Lord’s Test win

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, wife of Team India skipper Virat Kohli, on Monday (August 16) night congratulated her husband and the Indian cricket team led by him after they recorded a win on the final day of the India-England second Test at Lord’s on Monday. The Indian team beat England by 151 runs on the final day of the Test.

Anushka took to Instagram stories to celebrate the win. She posted a series of photos of her television with shots of her husband and team celebrating the victory after the match. Alongside the last picture, she wrote, “What a win! What a team!” using a blue heart emoticon.

Anushka had taken off to the UK with her husband Virat and daughter Vamika, in July. Since then, the ‘PK’ actor has been sharing pictures from her English countryside getaway. The star couple had also celebrated Vamika’s six-month birthday in London.

Along with Kohli, his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika also returned to London after few weeks in Durham and Nottingham.

The Indian cricket team checked into Taj Hotel’s St. James’ Court Hotel in central London and Anushka posted an adorable Instagram story about the welcome she received on her arrival. In the picture posted on Anushka’s Instagram story, the hotel staff at St. James’ Court had a special green balloon with the message: ‘Welcome back dear Vamika’ on it.

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik added: “From survival to revival, the final day at Lord’s was no less than a binge-worthy thriller. Big win #TeamIndia. This one’s highlights are gonna be replayed many times in the future!”

Not just Indians, former stars from abroad like Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan too hailed Kohli and his team for their superb show.

“What a test match at Lords. Great pitch, great cricket & great character shown by India. Remember they lost the toss, got sent in, gave up a 1st inn lead & today everyone thought Pant out & Eng win ! India fought hard & deserved the win. India should be 2-0 up. Red hearttest cricket !!” Warne wrote on his Twitter page.

(with agency inputs)