India vs Eng 3rd Test, Day 1 Weather Forecast: Clouds and rain to welcome teams at Headingley?

English weather can be really hard to predict all around the year and it’s going to be no different at Headingley in Leeds as well. India will take on England in the third Test out of the five-match series beginning at Headingley on Wednesday (August 25). But question on every cricket fan’s mind is whether play will start on the scheduled time of 330pm IST on Day 1.

The first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham was severely affected by wet weather with India getting robbed off a win on the final day due to rain. Even the start of the second Test at Lord’s was delayed due to rain on the opening day in London. India, however, went on to post a comprehensive win to 1-0 ahead in the series at Lord’s last week.

According to United Kingdom’s Met Office website, Day One is expected to be partly cloudy although heavy rain showers unlikely on the opening day of the 3rd Test between Virat Kohli and Joe Root’s sides.

There will be a 57 per cent cloud cover throughout the day at Headingley, which should provide plenty of assistance to both Indian and English fast bowlers. The temperature will be on the lower side with a high of around 20 degrees Celsius with the day expected to get sunny by the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Kohli on Tuesday (August 24) asserted that his team is capable of beating even a full-strength England in their own backyard but said it is prudent to keep one’s ego in pocket while batting in the tough English conditions. Asked if this was the right time to go for the kill and win the series, Kohli was not amused with the question.

“Does it depend on the strength of the opposition? Even when the key players were playing, we think we can beat anyone,” said Kohli, clearly not impressed with the question.

“We do not wait for the opposition to be weak. So, I do not think that is the right question to ask a team that has been playing such good cricket over the last so many years. We do not depend on the opposition to be weak, that is not how we approach any series.”

When asked to explain what it is like batting in English conditions, where the ball seams and swings consistently, Kohli gave an honest opinion. “You can never say in England that now you are set (on pitch). You have to put your ego in your pocket. The conditions are not same as it is in other places where you reach 30-40 and know that you can pick balls for your shots,” he said.