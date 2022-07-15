Rohit Sharma-led Indian team suffered a massive 100 runs defeat in the second ODI against England at the Lord's on Thursday. Big guns like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan failed to put up a big show while chasing a 247 set by the Three Lions. However, the day could have been much worse for Team India as captain Rohit Sharma suffered an elbow injury during the first innings. Nevertheless, Rohit's presence of mind saved the Indian team from the big trouble of missing out on another player due to injury.

The incident took place when Liam Livingstone hit the ball hard and Rohit attempting to stop it dislocated his elbow. What followed next was strange, Rohit swiftly popped it back into its right place.

As India lost the second ODI, the series will be decided in the last game which will be played on Sunday at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. After the loss in the second ODI Rohit said, "We bowled pretty well to start with. They had a partnership in the middle with Moeen and Willey. By no means that target wasn't chaseable but we didn't bat well. Have to take catches, something we've been talking a lot."

"All in all, we bowled pretty well. Took me by surprise (the pitch). Thought the pitch will get better and better. Playing against a team like that, you need to get your five best bowlers and allrounder. Leaves a long tail. So have to ensure as a top-order, one of the guys bats long. Going to be an exciting one (in Manchester). Have to look at what we need to do better. Have to look at the conditions there and adapt," Rohit concluded.