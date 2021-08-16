हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

India vs England 2nd Test: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah applauded by Team India, cricket fraternity for blazing batting - WATCH

Shami and Bumrah received a rousing welcome back to the dressing room by Team India during lunch break as the duo got a standing ovation by skipper Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri, and other team members. The pacers are also being praised on Twitter for their gritty display.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Known for their skills with the ball, Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami delivered with the bat to put the visitors in a commanding position against England on the final day of the second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Monday (August 16).

This after their sensational unbeaten 89-run stand in the opening session saw India claw back into the game. The duo did add a few feathers to the cap during the solid partnership. In SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries, this was India's first 50+ 9th wicket partnership after VVS Laxman and RP Singh recorded one in 2008 against Australia. This is also Shami's second Test half-century and his highest score.

Meanwhile, Shami and Bumrah received a rousing welcome back to the dressing room by Team India during lunch break as the duo got a standing ovation by skipper Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri, and other team members.

Here’s the video:

Also, the cricket fraternity and fans took to Twitter to appreciate Bumrah and Shami for putting up a gritty display in the middle.

Here are some of the reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Resuming the final day on 181/6, India was handed a huge blow after Risabh Pant was sent packing by Ollie Robinson as the Indian batsman poked at the ball and Jos Buttler completed an easy catch. But England's joy was short-lived as after Ishant Sharma's dismissal, it was the Shami-Bumrah show.

The England bowling attack used whatever there was in the arsenal, but the Indians persisted and held their ground well. Amid the body blows, a barrage of bouncers, and thunderous applause from the Lord's balcony, both the Indian pacers grew in confidence with each passing delivery.

In the end, it gave Virat Kohli the opportunity to declare the innings on 298/8 and set England a target of 272 runs in the last two sessions.

