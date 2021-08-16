India vs England 2nd Test: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah applauded by Team India, cricket fraternity for blazing batting - WATCH

Known for their skills with the ball, Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami delivered with the bat to put the visitors in a commanding position against England on the final day of the second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Monday (August 16).

This after their sensational unbeaten 89-run stand in the opening session saw India claw back into the game. The duo did add a few feathers to the cap during the solid partnership. In SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries, this was India's first 50+ 9th wicket partnership after VVS Laxman and RP Singh recorded one in 2008 against Australia. This is also Shami's second Test half-century and his highest score.

Meanwhile, Shami and Bumrah received a rousing welcome back to the dressing room by Team India during lunch break as the duo got a standing ovation by skipper Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri, and other team members.

Here’s the video:

A partnership to remember for ages for @Jaspritbumrah93 & @MdShami11 on the field and a rousing welcome back to the dressing room from #TeamIndia. What a moment this at Lord's #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/biRa32CDTt — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2021

Also, the cricket fraternity and fans took to Twitter to appreciate Bumrah and Shami for putting up a gritty display in the middle.

Here are some of the reactions:

Calling this partnership crucial would be an understatement. It has changed the complexion of the game! Well done @MdShami11 and @Jaspritbumrah93! Go for it #TeamIndia. #ENGvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2021

Waah ! Mazaa aa gaya.

What a wonderful partnership between Shami and Bumrah. They may not have the best of techniques but from experience i Can say that bowlers have a big heart. And Ishant, Shami and Bumrah have displayed just that today at a decisive stage in the #LordsTest . pic.twitter.com/y72j3BRdpB — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2021

Yeah indian lower order sweep bhi maarega pull bhi maarega drive bhi maarega leg side ki ball off side bhi maarega #IndvsEng @MdShami11 @Jaspritbumrah93 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) August 16, 2021

#शमी

England were prepared for Rishabh Pant, Shami and bumrah came out of syllabus. #Shami#IndvsEng — SARAVAR (@Saravar7) August 16, 2021

What will hurt England most is that their world class bowling attack couldn’t dismiss Shami and Bumrah #IndvsEng #ENGvIND #Cricket — Mandar Deodhar (@MandarDeodhar4) August 16, 2021

Loss is out of the question.

In case of draw, No one. Need to show appreciation to Shami and Bumrah instead. Start of days play, we had no chance. — Ashish (@JontyyPenesar) August 16, 2021

Well history says whenever the words were exchanged on the field in Ind vs Eng match.... It always costed England only. 2007 Yuvraj Singh... Now #Bumrah nd #Shami #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/fyN8FH3AtW — Nitin (@i_mnitin) August 16, 2021

Resuming the final day on 181/6, India was handed a huge blow after Risabh Pant was sent packing by Ollie Robinson as the Indian batsman poked at the ball and Jos Buttler completed an easy catch. But England's joy was short-lived as after Ishant Sharma's dismissal, it was the Shami-Bumrah show.

The England bowling attack used whatever there was in the arsenal, but the Indians persisted and held their ground well. Amid the body blows, a barrage of bouncers, and thunderous applause from the Lord's balcony, both the Indian pacers grew in confidence with each passing delivery.

In the end, it gave Virat Kohli the opportunity to declare the innings on 298/8 and set England a target of 272 runs in the last two sessions.