India vs England 4th Test Day 3 LIVE Score Streaming: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul add 50-run partnership

India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Match Score, Day 3: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will look to start off from where they left and help India reach a commanding position in the ongoing Test at The Oval on Saturday. The pair have helped India edge past the 50-run mark in their second innings.

Both Rohit and Rahul resumed Day 4 from the overnight score of 43/0.

England took a first-innings lead of 99 runs, riding on half-centuries by Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes helping them reach 290.

India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Match Score, Day 3 PLAYING XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson