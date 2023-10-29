India Vs England Cricket World Cup 2023 Lucknow Weather Update: Rain To CANCEL IND vs ENG Match? Read Here

India face England in what is expected to be another exciting match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 in Lucknow. It will be interesting to see how England fares in this match. The Three Lions have been unbelievingly poor form. Losing four out of five matches has not helped them in the ongoing tournament. The defending champions will need to prove they are world beaters in this format of the game and hopefully they will do it against the two-time champions India.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli who is aiming for his 49th ODI hundred. If he does so in Lucknow, he will equal Sachin Tendulkar's record of most tons in ODI cricket. Kohli was near to do it vs New Zealand in Dharamsala. However, he got out on 95, missing the landmark hundred by 5 runs.

KL Rahul is back to a ground that has given him life lessons & bittersweet memories __



On Sunday, he wants to make memories that he'll remember only for the good __



Muskuraiye, KL Rahul Lucknow mein hai _



India have been massively helped by the good form of their key players including captain Rohit Sharma and pacer Jasprit Bumrah besides Kohli. KL Rahul too has had a good time both behind and in front of the stumps.

Hardik Pandya will miss another match for India in this World Cup after he hurt his ankle while fielding in the game vs Bangladesh on October 19 in Pune. KL Rahul, who attended the pre-match presser, informed the media that Pandya should be out for one more game. When he returns to the XI is a big question. However, it is likely that Pandya is fit before the knockouts arive.

Cricket World Cup 2023 India Vs England Weather Update

The weather in Lucknow on the day India play England in World Cup is likely to stay clear. No rain has been predicted in the state capital of Uttar Pradesh on October 29 which means that all 100 overs in the game can be bowled without any interruption. Not to forget that India were to meet England in the warm-up of the World Cup last month but the match was washed out due to rain in Guwahati. However, it is not going to happen here.

England have a slight edge over India when it comes to head-to-head stats in ODI World Cups. Both the teams have played each other 8 times, out of which England have won 4 matches while India have been victorious 3 times. One match ended as a No result.