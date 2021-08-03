India vs England Live Streaming 1st Test: When and where to watch IND vs ENG, TV timing and preview

The toughest four months of Virat Kohli’s eventful leadership career start in Nottingham on Wednesday (August 4) when his strategic acumen will be tested while selecting a perfect Indian combination to take on a good England side in the first Test of a five-match series. Kohli announced his playing XI for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand couple of days before the game and drew flak for not respecting the conditions.

However, on Wednesday, he will have to think overtime about the balance of his squad with a long tail, often bushy with runs, and just two openers – one untested (Rohit Sharma) but very capable and another supremely talented (KL Rahul) but highly reluctant starter. Rahul, with 2,000 plus Test runs, looks a logical choice to partner Rohit after Mayank Agarwal's concussion but the lack of Hardik Pandya and the utility of two specialist spinners does come into the question.

That brings into the equation Hanuma Vihari, the team’s ‘All-Purpose Player’, who had once faced the new ball in Australia. His handy off-spin, along with that of automatic choice Ravichandran Ashwin, could also pave the way for Shardul Thakur's entry as the bowling all-rounder in place of an experienced Ravindra Jadeja.

Mohammed Shami is still a wily customer and Ishant Sharma still possesses a big heart but they are ageing. Jasprit Bumrah, since his lower back stress fracture in 2019, is hardly the Test bowler one has come to know but his success in the last series may ensure a start for him.

But where does it leave India's fastest and most in-form bowler Mohammed Siraj, whose raw pace ousted a concussed Agarwal from this Test match?

Kohli was a part of the 2014 team when it lost 1-3 and the then vice-captain had a torrid time with the bat. He came back determined in 2018, scored truckloads of runs but a poor team choice at the Lord’s and one bad batting session in Southampton meant that under him, India lost 1-4.

For Joe Root, in a gruelling Test series, Broad and Anderson would certainly be rotated keeping their age in mind but even the England captain would be quick to acknowledge that Ben Stokes’ absence due to ‘mental health issues’ would be a very big factor.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

England: Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood.

Here are the live streaming and live-telecast details of India vs England 1st Test:

What time will the India vs England 1st Test start?

The India vs England 1st Test will take place from Wednesday (August 4) to Sunday (August 8). The match will start at 330 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 3pm IST.

Where will India vs England 1st Test take place?

The India vs England 1st Test will take place at the Trent Bridge stadium in Nottingham, UK.

Which channel will telecast India vs England 1st Test in India?

The India vs England 1st Test will live telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 in India.

How to can I live stream India vs England 1st Test in India?

The India vs England 1st Test will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV website, app and JIOTV in India.