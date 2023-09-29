In the lead-up to the IND vs. ENG World Cup Warm-up clash, Team India's practice session in Guwahati provided intriguing insights into their preparations. While many star players opted for rest, one player who stood out was Ravichandran Ashwin. His dedication to improving his white-ball batting skills and his pivotal role in India's campaign were evident in the session. Here, we delve deeper into this practice session and its implications for Team India.

R Ashwin replaces Axar Patel in the Team India squad for ODI World Cup 2023 !! __#ODIWorldCup | #Ashwin | #TeamIndia

_ via Getty images pic.twitter.com/UdANDUIFR7 — Saravanan Hari ___ _ (@CricSuperFan) September 28, 2023

Ashwin's Extraordinary Practice Session

A remarkable image captured Ashwin having a word with Rahul Dravid before the net practice ahead of the warm-up match against England, showing the seriousness and commitment of the Indian team. The buzz among aficionados and connoisseurs had centered on whether Axar Patel or Shardul Thakur would secure the No. 8 spot for India in the Men's Cricket World Cup. However, even with changing personnel, the debate continues to rage.

During India's first official nets session, an optional one due to the team's recent travel and workload, only four players joined the support staff at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, just outside the city. Notably, R. Ashwin and Shardul Thakur were among them. Despite the scorching sun, the duo engaged in an extensive batting and bowling workout.

After the warm-up drills, Shardul honed his bowling skills by delivering to Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan for an extended period. Ashwin, on the other hand, went to the nets behind the pavilion and engaged in batting practice for over 45 minutes. He not only practiced the sweep shot frequently but also experimented with the reverse-sweep, displaying remarkable control.

The session took an interesting turn as both Ashwin and Shardul batted together for a while. Even after Shardul completed his batting session, Ashwin switched gears and bowled for half an hour under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

A Quest for Balance

This training session hinted at the determination of Shardul and Ashwin to continue the Indian team management's quest for the right balance, regardless of conditions and opposition. It is highly likely that one of these two players will feature at No. 8 in India's batting order.

Ashwin's inclusion may have been a well-planned move by the management, especially given the injury to Axar Patel. Captain Rohit Sharma had maintained constant communication with the veteran off-spinner since the Asia Cup final. Although Ashwin hasn't featured prominently in ODIs since the 2017 Champions Trophy, his inclusion adds intrigue to India's selection choices.

With Axar as a backup spin option to Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin's presence raises challenging questions for the management. Choosing two among Kuldeep, Jadeja, and Ashwin will be a conundrum they must solve.