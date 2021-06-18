हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC World Test Championship

India vs New Zealand, WTC Final: Tweeple start meme fest after rain plays spoilsport in Southampton

Cricket enthusiast were up for a major spoiler on Friday as they geared up for the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand in Southampton. 

Cricket enthusiast were up for a major spoiler on Friday as they geared up for the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand in Southampton. Even before the first delivery of the contest could be bowled, the opening session of Day 1 was wiped out. 

BCCI, which had earlier shared some snaps from the venue, which showed the outfield was covered, confirmed the development in the following tweet. 

Here is the tweet: 

Soon after the update was shared by the Indian cricket board, netizens flooded Twitter with some hilarious memes. Take a look at few:

ICC has kept a reserve day to make up for time lost because of inclement weather. Meanwhile, the weather forecast for Day 2, 3 and 4 also look similar. The ICC has stated that if the contest ends in a tie, the title will be jointly shared by both the sides.

