India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No 9 Reserve Day Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Super 4 Reserve Day LIVE In India Online And On TV

The Asia Cup 2023 will witness play in the first and only Reserve Day of the tournament as India vs Pakistan Super 4 match will continue at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday. Team India will resume their innings on 147 for 2 in 24.1 over against Pakistan as play resumes at 3pm IST on Monday.

According to Asia Cup 2023 Reserve Day rules, the match will continue where it was interrupted on the original match day which was Sunday. Rain interrupted the match at around 430pm local time on Sunday with Rohit Sharma’s side two wickets down in the 25th over of the match. Former India captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are set to resume in the middle.

Already one match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan has been washed out due to rain earlier in the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on September 2. Both India and Pakistan had to shared 1 point each after the Group A match was washed out without a ball being bowled in the second innings of the game.

If the match is not completed between India and Pakistan even on Monday on the Reserve Day, both team will once again share 1 point each. With Colombo witnessing rain from early morning on Monday, it is likely that the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan will not be completed on the Reserve Day either.

After rain played spoilsport on an _encounter, the action shifts to the Reserve Day.

Play is set to pick up from where we left off, with @imVkohli & @klrahul beginning proceedings.



Tune-in to #INDvPAK in #AsiaCupOnStar

Today | 2 PM | Star Sports Network #Cricket pic.twitter.com/0rBrtix0TT September 11, 2023

Here are all the details about India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 9 Reserve Day at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka HERE…

When is India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 9 Reserve Day going to take place?

The India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 9 Reserve Day will take place on Monday, September 11.

Where is India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 9 Reserve Day going to take place?

The India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 9 Reserve Day will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

What time will India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 9 Reserve Day resume?

The India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 9 Reserve Day will resume at 3pm IST.

Where can I watch India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 9 Reserve Day on TV in India?

The India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 9 Reserve Day will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 9 Reserve Day for free in India?

The India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 9 Reserve Day will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar for mobile subscribers. Fans can also watch livestreaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on TV and streaming devices for a subscription fee. The match will not be available on Jio Cinema.