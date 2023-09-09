LIVE Updates | IND VS PAK, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Match Live Score: Check Squads

The India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2023 is back. The Super 4 clash is set to happening at at R Premadas stadium in Colombo of Sri Lanka. Rain threat remains as two sides look to inch closer to the qualification to the final of the tournament. Pakistan are coming into the game with a win over Bangladesh in the first match of the second round. India got a big break between this match and last game vs Nepal. The Men in Blue had beaten Nepal by 10 wickets (DLS).

The first fixture of the Asia Cup between the arch-rivals was washed out in Kandy. The Colombo weather has also been the same for the last one week. Rain continues to pour down threatening yet another washout. However, there is a reserve day added only for this match in the Super 4 clash. If the match is not over on September 10, it will resume the next day from the same position.

