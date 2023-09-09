LIVE Updates | IND VS PAK, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Match Live Score: Check Squads
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Arch-rivals meet in Colombo for second time in tournament as rain threat looms large
The India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2023 is back. The Super 4 clash is set to happening at at R Premadas stadium in Colombo of Sri Lanka. Rain threat remains as two sides look to inch closer to the qualification to the final of the tournament. Pakistan are coming into the game with a win over Bangladesh in the first match of the second round. India got a big break between this match and last game vs Nepal. The Men in Blue had beaten Nepal by 10 wickets (DLS).
The first fixture of the Asia Cup between the arch-rivals was washed out in Kandy. The Colombo weather has also been the same for the last one week. Rain continues to pour down threatening yet another washout. However, there is a reserve day added only for this match in the Super 4 clash. If the match is not over on September 10, it will resume the next day from the same position.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match HERE.
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan LIVE: Check squads
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Usama Mir
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Mohammed Shami
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Rohit vs Babar again
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asuia Cup Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan here on our LIVE blog. The match starts at 3 pm IST tomorrow with the toss taking place at 2.30 pm IST. Rain could play spoilsport again after the first-round clash was abandoned after just one innings. Keep watching this space to know more details related to the match.