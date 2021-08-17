India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup: Babar Azam WARNS Virat Kohli and co, says THIS

With the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in Dubai on October 24, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam asserted that he wants to re-establish the team's "superiority" in the shortest format of the game by winning the upcoming marquee tournament.

Following the announcement of the schedule on Tuesday, Azam warned India and other participating teams that Pakistan will be a force to reckon with as for them the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will take place in UAE, is like a home event.

Speaking on the ICC website, Azam said, "For Pakistan, the T20 World Cup is like a home event as the UAE has been our venue for more than a decade. We have not only nurtured our talent and developed our side in the UAE but have also beaten the top sides in these conditions to peak to No. 1 in the ICC T20I team rankings. All the players are excited, motivated, and enthusiastic, and view this tournament as an opportunity to showcase our prowess and re-establish our superiority in the shortest format of the game in conditions that suit us best.”

Babar Azam-led Pakistan will also face New Zealand and Afghanistan in Group 2 of the Super 12s stage, along with two qualifiers from Round 1. They will play New Zealand at the same venue on October 27 and take on Afghanistan in Dubai on October 29.

Talking about the Pakistan campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021, Babar said: "The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 schedule announcement brings us one step forward in our preparations for this much-awaited global tournament.”

"We will utilise the build-up period by playing in home series against New Zealand and England and will not only aim to fine-tune our final outlook but also win as many matches as possible so that we can carry that winning form and momentum to the United Arab Emirates," he added.

The Pakistan skipper remains "focused" on inspiring the Green Army with his performances in the T20 World Cup.

"From a personal point of view, this will be my first ICC Major Event as Pakistan captain. I tasted success in 2017 and suffered disappointment in 2019 when we missed out on a semi-final spot by a fraction of a point despite beating both the finalists in league matches," said Babar.

"I remain focused in inspiring my side with my performances so that we can become the first Pakistan side to win an ICC Major Event in Asia," he added.