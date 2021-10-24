India vs Pakistan Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Group 2: When and Where to watch IND vs PAK in India

The most sought-after megastars of the current generation are primed to show their might against a bunch of enigmatic cricketers as India and Pakistan engage in an ICC T20 World Cup 2021 face-off, something that transcends the 22-yard strip. The sensitive nature of cross-border relationship between the neighbours has led to minimal sporting engagements and cricket has always become the vehicle of one upmanship for the fans on both sides.

In terms of numbers, India have an all-win record against their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007. Incidentally, all the matches were won under the one and only Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will be there on skipper Virat Kohli's ears with his ‘diamond crusted info-nuggets’, which might lead to Babar Azam tearing a hair or two in exasperation.

It could be Kohli, who would love to get over his mediocre run of form in a match that always carries a posterity value or Shaheen Shah Afridi could tail one into KL Rahul's pads first up to set it up for Pakistan. It could be Mohammed Rizwan, who might just launch into Mohammed Shami or it could be Suryakumar Yadav, who could play a reverse flick off Hasan Ali.

No one knows it better than current chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma, who is carrying the cross of a last ball six off Javed Miandad for the past 35 years. But cricket has changed since those heady days of Sharjah and India, with its robust structure and talent factory, has produced world-class performers by the dozens.

On Sunday, the Pakistanis will have a lot more to prove than their Indian counterparts. For the likes of Shaheen, Rizwan, Harris Rauf and their uber cool captain Babar, it will not just be about breaking a World Cup jinx against a world-class side.

Over the years, Pakistan cricket have faced an existential crisis and a good game against India will certainly give them some breathing space. India’s problem is going to be a long tail and the absence of a sixth bowler as Hardik Pandya is played purely as a batter.

If one believes in the MSD template of T20 cricket, this format is all about handling the pressure and if 20 is required off 10 balls, Pandya is still a better bet than a greenhorn like Ishan Kishan, who is supposedly in better form.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar

Pakistan (12): Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Harris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haider Ali.

When and what time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between India vs Pakistan start?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between India vs Pakistan begins on October 24 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between India vs Pakistan take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between India vs Pakistan will be held in Dubai.

Which channel will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between India vs Pakistan in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between India vs Pakistan will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between India vs Pakistan in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between India vs Pakistan will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.