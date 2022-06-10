हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs South Africa 2022

India vs SA 1st T20: Rassie van der Dussen explains how IPL helped Proteas win in Delhi

The 33-year-old Rassie van der Dussen was part of the Rajasthan Royals' team this year in IPL 2022 and featured in three matches for the Sanju Samson-led side.

India vs SA 1st T20: Rassie van der Dussen explains how IPL helped Proteas win in Delhi
Rassie van der Dussen en route his unbeaten 75 against India in the first T20. (Photo: ANI)

South Africa defeated India in the first T20I clash of the 5-match series on Thursday (June 9) by 7 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Proteas batters David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen took control of the Indian bowling attack chasing 212 runs. van der Dussen smashed 75* off 46 balls while David Miller scored 64* off 31 balls to guide Proteas to a historical run chase.

"Myself having watched a lot of IPL games, having not got much of an opportunity to play, (I) had a pretty good idea of what their bowlers would do and the conditions (at hand)," Rassie van der Dussen said in a post-match press conference. The 33-year-old was part of the Rajasthan Royals' team this year and featured in three matches for the Sanju Samson-led side.

"I spent two months here, been in the conditions, been in the heat, so I had adapted to that and that goes to everyone. We had a lot of guys in the IPL this year and that helped us in the first game to adapt quickly and get over the line," he added.

Furthermore, van der Dussen heaped praise on David Miller, said the in-form left-hander helped relieve the pressure on him after his slow start. Miller completely dominated Indian bowlers as he brought the good form that he showcased with Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. He hammered Indian spinners, especially Axar Patel and concluded his blistering innings with an unbeaten 64 off just 31 balls.

"David just brought his form from the IPL straight into this game. He put the bowlers under pressure from the start," van der Dussen said.

"He played brilliant innings and also just helped pull me through that difficult phase of my innings. Once he hit those consecutive sixes, the momentum shifted our way," he added.

South Africa have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. 

(With ANI inputs)

