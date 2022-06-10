Team India captain Rishabh Pant would have been out for a diamond duck – without facing a ball – if South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada’s attempt was successful in the 1st T20 in New Delhi on Thursday (June 9). Pant making his T20 captaincy debut though ended up on the losing side as David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen fashioned an incredible seven-wicket win to end India’s unbeaten run of 12 successive T20 wins.

Pant would have recorded a duck on his captaincy debut if South Africa’s Tristian Stubbs had come up with a direct hit. Replacing stand-in skipper KL Rahul as the captain, Pant was involved in a horrible mix-up with Shreyas Iyer during India’s innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

After being sent back by Iyer, the Indian wicketkeeper collided with South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada at the start of the 14th over. Stationed at the short mid-wicket, debutant Stubbs failed to cash in on the run-out chance as the Proteas fielder was well shy of the stumps with his throw.

Pant survived a diamond duck and the incident involving the Indian skipper and his former Delhi Capitals (DC) teammate became a major talking point on social media.

Team India captain Rishabh Pant admitted that bowlers failed to execute their plan while defending a mammoth 212-run target against South Africa in the opening T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. Top-knocks by Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller took South Africa to a seven-wicket over India, in the first T20I of the five-match series, here at Arun Jaitely Stadium.

“We had enough on the board, but I think we were a little off with the execution,” said Pant in a post-match presentation.

Indian skipper praised Proteas batters for their blistering match-winning knock. Van der Dussen smashed 75 not out off 46 balls while David Miller scored 64 not out off 31 balls to guide Proteas to a historical run chase.

“But sometimes you got to give credit to the opposition. Miller and RvD batted well. Slower balls were working when we batted, but the wicket got better in the second innings. Mostly we executed our plans (to Miller) but the wicket got better and better. We were very happy with the total but next time we are in a similar situation we will do better,” he added.

