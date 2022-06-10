हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs SA 2022

India vs SA 1st T20: Kagiso Rabada pushes Rishabh Pant out of way but skipper survives run-out chance, WATCH

Team India's Rishabh Pant would have recorded a duck on his captaincy debut if South Africa’s Tristian Stubbs had come up with a direct hit. 

India vs SA 1st T20: Kagiso Rabada pushes Rishabh Pant out of way but skipper survives run-out chance, WATCH
SA pacer Kagiso Rabada (left) checks on Rishabh Pant after their collision in the 1st T20 in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Team India captain Rishabh Pant would have been out for a diamond duck – without facing a ball – if South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada’s attempt was successful in the 1st T20 in New Delhi on Thursday (June 9). Pant making his T20 captaincy debut though ended up on the losing side as David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen fashioned an incredible seven-wicket win to end India’s unbeaten run of 12 successive T20 wins.

Pant would have recorded a duck on his captaincy debut if South Africa’s Tristian Stubbs had come up with a direct hit. Replacing stand-in skipper KL Rahul as the captain, Pant was involved in a horrible mix-up with Shreyas Iyer during India’s innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

After being sent back by Iyer, the Indian wicketkeeper collided with South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada at the start of the 14th over. Stationed at the short mid-wicket, debutant Stubbs failed to cash in on the run-out chance as the Proteas fielder was well shy of the stumps with his throw.

Pant survived a diamond duck and the incident involving the Indian skipper and his former Delhi Capitals (DC) teammate became a major talking point on social media.

Watch the video of the incident here…

 

 

Team India captain Rishabh Pant admitted that bowlers failed to execute their plan while defending a mammoth 212-run target against South Africa in the opening T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. Top-knocks by Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller took South Africa to a seven-wicket over India, in the first T20I of the five-match series, here at Arun Jaitely Stadium.

“We had enough on the board, but I think we were a little off with the execution,” said Pant in a post-match presentation.

Indian skipper praised Proteas batters for their blistering match-winning knock. Van der Dussen smashed 75 not out off 46 balls while David Miller scored 64 not out off 31 balls to guide Proteas to a historical run chase.

“But sometimes you got to give credit to the opposition. Miller and RvD batted well. Slower balls were working when we batted, but the wicket got better in the second innings. Mostly we executed our plans (to Miller) but the wicket got better and better. We were very happy with the total but next time we are in a similar situation we will do better,” he added.

(with ANI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs SA 2022India vs SA 1st T20Rishabh PantKagiso RabadaViral videoDavid MillerRassie van der DussenInd vs SA
Next
Story

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs WI 2nd ODI at Multan Cricket Stadium, 4.30 PM IST June 10

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Videsh Superfast: Protests continues in Sri Lanka amid economic crisis