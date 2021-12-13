India vs South Africa 2021: Quinton de Kock likely to miss second and third Test

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock could miss the second and third Test matches against India as his wife is expected to give birth in early January, which could rule him out of the series.

South Africa's selection convener Victor Mpitsang confirmed to ESPN Cricinfo on Monday that he expects de Kock "to miss the last Test", which will leave the team without their wicketkeeper and key lower-middle-order batter.

South Africa are due to host India in a three-Test series beginning December 26 in Pretoria. The second Test is set to start on January 3 in Johannesburg, while the final Test is scheduled for January 11 in Cape Town. The series will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The teams will then play three one-dayers.

The last time de Kock sat out a South Africa game was at the T20 World Cup, where he opted out of the second group-stage match after refusing to comply with a CSA board directive to take the knee.

Meanwhile, Team India’s new Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against South Africa. The 34-year-old injured himself while practising at Bandra Kurla Complex. Priyank Panchal, Gujarat batter, will be his cover, confirmed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Monday.

"Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad," BCCI said in a statement.

Notably, BCCI is yet to announce a new vice-captain for the series.

The Test series starts on December 26.