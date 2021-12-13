India vs South Africa 2021: Rohit Sharma ruled out of Test series, BCCI yet to announce new vice captain

What comes as a major blow for Team India, new Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against South Africa. The 34-year-old injured himself while practising at Bandra Kurla Complex. Priyank Panchal, Gujarat batter, will be his cover.

"Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad," BCCI said in a statement.

Notably, BCCI is yet to announce a new vice-captain for the series.

Rohit’s participation in the ODI series is also doubtful as the nature of the injury is said to be serious. He was practicing in Mumbai for the last one week to gear up for the upcoming three-match series.

The Test series starts on December 26.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj