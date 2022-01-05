India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant races to 100 catches, joins MS Dhoni on elite list

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant joined his idol and former India captain MS Dhoni on an elite list when he completed 100 catches in Test cricket. Pant had earlier shattered Dhoni’s record of fastest to 100 dismissals in Test, grabbed his 100th catch on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against South Africa at Wanderers in Johannesburg on Tuesday (January 4).

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper completed Lungi Ngidi’s dismissal off Shardul Thakur by taking a sharp catch on Day 2. Ngidi’s catch in the 80th over not only ended South Africa’s innings but the dismissal also meant that Pant joined 100-club with Dhoni. Pant is now the fourth Indian wicketkeeper to complete 100 catches at the Test level.

Presenting you this picture of rishabh pant without context #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/2qfAz84xA4 — Rishabh pant fans (@rishabpantclub) January 4, 2022

The Delhi Capitals captain has joined Dhoni, Syed Kirmani and Kiran More in this elite list. Pant is the 42nd wicketkeeper in the all-time list to take 100 catches in the longest format. Former Team India skipper Dhoni had bagged 256 catches in his illustrious Test career. Dhoni is followed by Kirmani (160), More (110) and Pant (100) in the list of Indian wicketkeepers with a century of catches.

Pant has achieved the special feat in his 27th Test appearance for Team India. He has also scored 1608 runs from 27 matches.

Dean Elgar, SA team manager meet match officials to discuss Rassie van der Dussen’s dismissal

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar and team manager Khomotso Masubelele met match officials during the lunch break on day two of the second Test to discuss a questionable caught behind dismissal of Rassie van der Dussen. According to ESPNcricinfo website, Elgar and Masubelele wanted to discuss the dismissal with on field umpires Marais Erasmus and Allahudien Palekar, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and match referee Andy Pycroft.

What was discussed between them remains unclear. Van der Dussen was adjudged caught behind by the on-field umpire at the stroke of lunch off Shardul Thakur but there were questions on the legality of the catch taken by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

However, there was no conclusive evidence that the ball bounced before going into Pant’s gloves. Law 2.12 requires conclusive evidence for an on-field decision to be overturned.

“An umpire may alter any decision provided that such alteration is made promptly. This apart, an umpire's decision, once made, is final,” it states.

(with PTI inputs)