India Vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 37 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Team India will look to keep up their unbeaten run when they take on South Africa in match no. 37 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Rohit Sharma’s Indian side are the only team who have an unbeaten record and have already qualified for the semifinal stage.

South Africa have been the second-best team in the tournament so far with 6 wins in 7 matches and are currently placed in 2nd position on the Points Table. A win over hosts India will take them to joint lead at the top of the table as they have also qualified for the semifinal stage with Pakistan's win over New Zealand.

“We’re not really worried about what many are saying. We are focused on this game. We know it’s one of the league games in the tournament. What happens from here on in is still two or three games to go. And both the teams, whether it’s us or whether it’s South Africa, we still need to earn the right to be there in Ahmedabad,” Team India head coach Rahul Dravid said on the eve of the match in Kolkata.

“No, we are not seeing it as that way. We are just seeing it as, like I said, answered the earlier question, a game in the league phase against a team that is playing some very good cricket and looking forward to it,” he added.

South Africa have overall edge over India in head-to-head encounters in ODI cricket, winning 50 out of the 90 matches between the two sides while India have won 37 times. In ODI World Cups, South Africa have won 3 matches while India have won twice in the five times that the two sides have faced each other.

Here are all the details about India vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 37 in Kolkata HERE…

When is India vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 37 going to take place?

The India vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 37 will take place on Sunday, November 5.

Where is India vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 37 going to take place?

The India vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 37 will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will India vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 37 start?

The India vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 37 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch India vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 37 on TV in India?

The India vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 37 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 37 in India For Free?

The India vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 37 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

India vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 37 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi/Gerald Coetzee