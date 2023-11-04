LIVE Updates | IND Vs SA ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Rohit Sharma Vs Temba Bavuma

India are playing South Africa in a crucial Cricket World Cup 2023 tie at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. There are no favourites in this match as both the Proteas Men and the Men in Blue have been in tremendous form. The only blip in the run for South Africa has been their loss to Netherlands. But post that, they have been phenomenal with Quinton de Kock hitting three tons in his farewell World Cup. India are spotless this tournament with 7 straight wins so far. They will be looking to maintain winning run.

The fight between India and South Africa is for the top spot. Both look to finish as the No 1 side at the end of the league stage so that they are playing the number 4 in the semi-finals. A win for SA also guarantees a semifinal spot for them.

