CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

LIVE Updates | IND Vs SA ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Rohit Sharma Vs Temba Bavuma

India Vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India aim to maintain winning run vs Proteas Men

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
India vs South Africa LIVE Score
India are playing South Africa in a crucial Cricket World Cup 2023 tie at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. There are no favourites in this match as both the Proteas Men and the Men in Blue have been in tremendous form. The only blip in the run for South Africa has been their loss to Netherlands. But post that, they have been phenomenal with Quinton de Kock hitting three tons in his farewell World Cup. India are spotless this tournament with 7 straight wins so far. They will be looking to maintain winning run. 

The fight between India and South Africa is for the top spot. Both look to finish as the No 1 side at the end of the league stage so that they are playing the number 4 in the semi-finals. A win for SA also guarantees a semifinal spot for them.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 37 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India Vs South Africa.

04 November 2023
19:44 PM

LIVE Updates India Vs South Africa: Rohit Vs Bavuma

The big match of the World Cup 2023 is here. The battle of the table toppers. India number 1. SA number 2. Both have secured semifinals spot. The contest is to finish on the top. It is going to be a highly-contestedt affair tomorrow. Keep watching this space for all updates from the match.

