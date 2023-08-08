India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I Predicted Playing 11: Will Team India Hand Debut To Yashasvi Jaiswal In Must-Win Game

Team India have struggled to get going in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies and have their backs to the wall already heading into the third T20I against the hosts at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday. A loss for Hardik Pandya’s side will mean a series defeat in the T20I series and a first bilateral series loss to the West Indies since 2017.

One of the biggest concerns of the Indian cricket team has been the form of their batters. Ishan Kishan, who was the ‘Player of the Series’ in the ODI series with three successive fifties has struggled to find touch along with Shubman Gill.

Mumbai and Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal broke into the Test team on the back of his sensational performance in the IPL 2023 season this year. Jaiswal scored 625 runs with 1 hundred and 5 fifties this year, opening the batting with Jos Buttler.

The young left-hander made immediate impact on his Test debut, scoring a brilliant century in India’s massive win in Dominica. One of the changes that Team India could consider for the third T20I could be bringing in Jaiswal for either Gill or Ishan Kishan. The latter has only averaged 12.12 in eight T20I matches since the start of 2023 and Indian team already have a back-up opener in the form of Sanju Samson.

Team India could also bring back chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav if he has recovered from the blow he received in the nets before the second T20I match as his replacement Ravi Bishnoi went wicketless and conceded 31 runs.

West Indies, on the other hand, are unlikely to make any changes to their winning line-up. Nicholas Pooran has been in sensational touch since joining the squad for the T20I after his ‘Player of the Match’ performance for MI New York in the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 final.

India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I Predicted Playing 11

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan/ Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy