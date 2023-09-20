India Women Vs Malaysia Women Asian Games 2023 1st Quarter-Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W Vs MAS-W LIVE In India Online And On TV

Team India will take on Malaysia women in first quarter-final of the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday, September 21. India women will be playing their full-strength side in the Asian Games led by Harmanpreet Kaur. All eyes will be on the likes of Smriti Madhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma in the match. Not to forget, Mandhana is going through a rough patch. She had her struggles when the Indian women's team played vs Bangladesh in an away series.

Malaysia women are not the best of teams in world cricket and this is a good opportunity in front of Mandhana to storm back to form. India are the clear favourites to win the tournament. The other particpating teams are Indonesia, Mongolia, Malaysia and Hong Kong, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand. Malaysia beat Hong Kong earlier to book their place in the quarter-finals. The other two teams which have qualified by Indonesia women and Hong Kong women with Mongolia women losing all the matches in the first round and getting knocked out.

A win against Malayasia women will take them to the semi-finals.

_ _: A few snaps from the Indian Women's team camp at NCA, Bengaluru as preparation for the upcoming Asian Games.



The players are fine tuning their skills for this prestigious event.#AsianGames | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xAEDfrgfYB September 16, 2023

Here are all the details about India women vs Malaysia women Asian Games 1st quarter-final match at Hangzhou in China HERE…

When is India women vs Malaysia women Asian Games 1st quarter-final match going to take place?

The India women vs Malaysia women Asian Games 1st quarter-final match will take place on Thursday, September 21.

Where is India women vs Malaysia women Asian Games 1st quarter-final match going to take place?

The India women vs Malaysia women Asian Games 1st quarter-final match will be held at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou.

What time will India women vs Malaysia women Asian Games 1st quarter-final match start?

The India women vs Malaysia women Asian Games 1st quarter-final match match will start at 6.30 am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 6 am.

Where can I watch India women vs Malaysia women Asian Games 1st quarter-final match on TV in India?

The India women vs Malaysia women Asian Games 1st quarter-final match will be available LIVE on Sony Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India women vs Malaysia women Asian Games 1st quarter-final in India?

The India women vs Malaysia women Asian Games 1st quarter-final match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app.