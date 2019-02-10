India Women vs New Zealand Women 3rd T20I: Live Updates

The India Women team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will look to bounce back and finish the three-match series against New Zealand on a victorious note, when they head into the third match at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Sunday.

Here are the live-match updates:

An improved batting performance will be foremost on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's mind, when India women eyeing a consolation victory, take on New Zealand in the third and final T20 International on Sunday.

After winning the ODI series 2-1, India women lost momentum and subsequently the T20 series.

In both games whether chasing or batting first, India are stuck in the less than 140-run mark, which is below-par against a top team like New Zealand.

The biggest problem has been the lack of fight from the middle-order save Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, who were top scorers respectively in the first two games.

Debutant Priya Punia's lack of experience has been evident, but what probably hurt the Women in Blue most is skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's indifferent form.

The Indian captain scored 17 and 5 in the first two games. She has been rusty due to lack of game time since the start of the ODI series where the visitors won quite comfortably.

The White Ferns have improved their game since losing the ODI series with senior batswoman Suzie Bates scoring 57 in the final one dayer and a match-winning 62 in the second T20 International.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Priya Punia.

New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite(c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Gurrey, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.