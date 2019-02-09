Mithali Raj to lead India women against England, Board President’s XI squad announced

Veteran batswoman Mithali Raj will lead the Indian women’s cricket team in the three-match ODI series against England, set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from February 22.

Opener Smriti Mandhana will lead the Board President’s XI in a one-day warmup game which will be conducted prior to the ODI series against the same opposition, in Mumbai on February 18.

The batting line-up of the Indian women's team seems formidable and fairly well-balanced with the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur included in the squad.

The bowling department comprises of experienced cricketers like Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav ensuring a competitive squad.

The second and third ODI matches will take place on February 25th and 28th respectively.

India Women’s squad for ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), R Kalpana (wicket-keeper), Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Punam Raut.

Board President’s XI: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Bharati Fulmali, Komal Zanzad, R Kalpana, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Manali Dakshini, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwar