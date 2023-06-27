'India Won Here 12 Years Ago...', Rohit Sharma Reacts As ICC Announces Schedule For ODI World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, anticipates a highly competitive ODI World Cup in India, attributing it to the game's increased pace. The influence of Twenty-20 cricket, known for its fast-paced and aggressive style, has affected all formats of the game, even the traditional five-day matches where batsmen are now more willing to attack from the very beginning. India aims to secure their third World Cup title, second on home soil, as they commence their campaign against five-time champions Australia in Chennai on October 8.

____ We look forward to preparing well and being at our best this October-November #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 is all in readiness ahead of the #CWC23 __ pic.twitter.com/ZlV8oNGJ04 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2023

Throughout the tournament, India will play all nine of their league matches in various venues, including Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Lucknow, and Bengaluru. "This World Cup is going to be very competitive as the game has become faster, and teams are playing with more positivity than ever before," Rohit stated in a press release from the International Cricket Council (ICC). He further added, "This bodes well for fans around the world, promising them numerous thrilling moments. We are eagerly looking forward to preparing diligently and performing at our best this October-November."

Following their match against Australia, the hosts will travel to Delhi for a showdown with Afghanistan on October 11. The highly-anticipated clash between India and arch-rival Pakistan is scheduled for October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Due to diplomatic tensions, the two Asian neighbours now only face each other in ICC and ACC events, as bilateral cricket ties remain suspended. Their most recent encounter was during the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. India and Pakistan have met seven times in the ODI World Cup, in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015, and 2019, with the exception of the 2007 edition when both teams were eliminated in the opening round. India's schedule also features high-profile matches against New Zealand and England on October 22 and 29, respectively, in Dharamsala and Lucknow.

The tournament will retain the round-robin format, with all teams competing against each other in a total of 45 league matches. There will be six-day matches starting at 10:30 am IST, while all other matches, including the knockout fixtures, will be day-night encounters commencing at 2 pm IST. The top four teams will advance to the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. Both the semifinals and the final will have reserve days. If India qualifies for the semifinals, their last-four stage match will take place in Mumbai.

India's schedule for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

India vs Australia, Oct 8, Chennai

India vs Afghanistan, Oct 11, Delhi

India vs Pakistan, Oct 15, Ahmedabad India vs Bangladesh, Oct 19, Pune India vs New Zealand, Oct 22, Dharamsala

India vs England, Oct 29, Lucknow

India vs Qualifier 2, Nov 2, Mumbai

India vs South Africa, Nov 5, Kolkata

India vs Qualifier 1, Nov 11, Bengaluru.