Indian Premier League 2020: Kagiso Rabada not bothered by Delhi Capitals' two consecutive losses

Delhi Capitals pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada is not dissuaded by his side’s two losses on the trot and has said all they need to do is ‘back their strengths’ to get back on track.

The Capitals have lost consecutive games to Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders on the back of two dismal performances. However, even after the two back to back defeats, they still remain on the top of the points table with seven wins from their 11 games.

Rabada, the Purple Cap holder with 23 wickets to his name, is not bothered by his side’s recent turnaround in fortunes. In an interview posted from the official Twitter handle of Delhi Capitals, the South African said: “We just need to do a few things to spike again. We are getting into the crucial part of the tournament. When you are playing against good teams, anyone can win on the day.”

"All we need to do is back our strengths which I am sure we will touch on." Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada is confident about the team getting back to winning ways.

Rabada instead emphasized the solid start that the Capitals had because of which they have such leverage now. “It shows how well we have been doing to have won some many games in the front of the tournament. So all we need to do is back our strengths and make small changes, where we feel the game got away from us.”

The 25-year-old has been phenomenal with the ball in this edition – In just 11 games, he has racked-up 23 wickets at an average of 14.52 with a decent economy rate of 7.64. He has been Delhi’s go to bowler, whenever they need a breakthrough. His astonishing strike-rate of 11.39 is a big reason for the franchise’s success so far.

Delhi Capitals batting has flopped in the last two outings with no one apart from Shikhar Dhawan, really cutting the grade. They dropped out of form opener Prithvi Shaw for the seasoned Ajinkya Rahane but the move didn’t pay-off as Rahane got out for a first ball duck against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are thus, missing out on those explosive starts which set the tone of the game.

Delhi Capitals will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday (October 27).