हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2020

Indian Premier League 2020: Kagiso Rabada not bothered by Delhi Capitals' two consecutive losses

Delhi Capitals have lost their last two matches on the trot against Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively. 

Indian Premier League 2020: Kagiso Rabada not bothered by Delhi Capitals&#039; two consecutive losses
Image credits: Twitter/@IPL

Delhi Capitals pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada is not dissuaded by his side’s two losses on the trot and has said all they need to do is ‘back their strengths’ to get back on track.

The Capitals have lost consecutive games to Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders on the back of two dismal performances. However, even after the two back to back defeats, they still remain on the top of the points table with seven wins from their 11 games.

Rabada, the Purple Cap holder with 23 wickets to his name, is not bothered by his side’s recent turnaround in fortunes.  In an interview posted from the official Twitter handle of Delhi Capitals, the South African said: “We just need to do a few things to spike again. We are getting into the crucial part of the tournament. When you are playing against good teams, anyone can win on the day.”

Rabada instead emphasized the solid start that the Capitals had because of which they have such leverage now. “It shows how well we have been doing to have won some many games in the front of the tournament. So all we need to do is back our strengths and make small changes, where we feel the game got away from us.”

The 25-year-old has been phenomenal with the ball in this edition – In just 11 games, he has racked-up 23 wickets at an average of 14.52 with a decent economy rate of 7.64. He has been Delhi’s go to bowler, whenever they need a breakthrough. His astonishing strike-rate of 11.39 is a big reason for the franchise’s success so far.

Delhi Capitals batting has flopped in the last two outings with no one apart from Shikhar Dhawan, really cutting the grade. They dropped out of form opener Prithvi Shaw for the seasoned Ajinkya Rahane but the move didn’t pay-off as Rahane got out for a first ball duck against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are thus, missing out on those explosive starts which set the tone of the game.

Delhi Capitals will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday (October 27).

Tags:
IPL 2020Delhi CapitalsKagiso RabadaIPL 13IPL in UAElatest IPL news
Next
Story

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Navdeep Saini doubtful for Mumbai Indians clash after suffering split webbing in bowling hand
  • 79,09,959Confirmed
  • 1,19,014Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M6S

Bihar Election 2020: Election campaign ends for the first phase!