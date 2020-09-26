हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2020

Indian Premier League 2020: Mitchell Marsh heads home to Australia after ankle injury

Marsh, playing for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), suffered the injury while bowling in his side’s opening match of the tournament against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Indian Premier League 2020: Mitchell Marsh heads home to Australia after ankle injury
Image Credits: Twitter/@cricketcomau

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is all set to leave for his country after having suffered an ankle injury in the ongoing IPL 2020. Marsh, playing for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), suffered the injury in his side’s opening match of the tournament against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

As per a report in cricket.com.au, a Cricket Australia spokesperson has confirmed that Marsh managed to secure a flight back to Perth which will arrive later today ( September 26). After landing in Perth, the player will begin a 14-day quarantine period to fulfil the protocols laid down by the local government.

Marsh, 29, will thus leave SRH’s base in Dubai. The cricketer was in danger of getting stuck in the UAE amidst so many international travel restrictions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marsh bowling the fifth over of the RCB innings, had twisted his ankle on just the second delivery of the over. He managed to bowl two more deliveries but ultimately limped off the pitch with Vijay Shankar completing the Australian’s over. In SRH’s innings, Marsh only came in to bat at the number 10 slot but was dismissed on his very first ball where he was visibly limping. SRH eventually lost the match by 10-runs.

On 23rd September, SunRisers had announced the signing of West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder as the replacement for Mitchell Marsh.

Marsh’s injury and subsequent departure will come as colossal loss for SRH’s chances as the player was coming into the tournament on the back of some terrific performances for the national side in their recent tour of England.

SRH will be locking horns with Kolkata Knight Riders later tonight (September 26).

 

Tags:
IPL 2020IPL 13Mitchell MarshSunrisers HyderabadIndian Premier Leaguelatest IPL newsIPL in UAE
Next
Story

Jonny Bairstow celebrates birthday with SunRisers Hyderabad teammates ahead of IPL 2020 tie against Kolkata Knight Riders
  • 59,03,932Confirmed
  • 93,379Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M40S

Ahead of Bihar assembly election, BJP President JP Nadda to announce new team