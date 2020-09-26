Indian Premier League 2020: Mitchell Marsh heads home to Australia after ankle injury

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is all set to leave for his country after having suffered an ankle injury in the ongoing IPL 2020. Marsh, playing for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), suffered the injury in his side’s opening match of the tournament against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

As per a report in cricket.com.au, a Cricket Australia spokesperson has confirmed that Marsh managed to secure a flight back to Perth which will arrive later today ( September 26). After landing in Perth, the player will begin a 14-day quarantine period to fulfil the protocols laid down by the local government.

Marsh, 29, will thus leave SRH’s base in Dubai. The cricketer was in danger of getting stuck in the UAE amidst so many international travel restrictions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marsh bowling the fifth over of the RCB innings, had twisted his ankle on just the second delivery of the over. He managed to bowl two more deliveries but ultimately limped off the pitch with Vijay Shankar completing the Australian’s over. In SRH’s innings, Marsh only came in to bat at the number 10 slot but was dismissed on his very first ball where he was visibly limping. SRH eventually lost the match by 10-runs.

On 23rd September, SunRisers had announced the signing of West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder as the replacement for Mitchell Marsh.

Marsh’s injury and subsequent departure will come as colossal loss for SRH’s chances as the player was coming into the tournament on the back of some terrific performances for the national side in their recent tour of England.

SRH will be locking horns with Kolkata Knight Riders later tonight (September 26).