IPL 2020

Indian Premier League 2020: Pat Cummins happy with Kolkata Knight Riders bowling performance after win over SunRisers Hyderabad

KKR’s brilliant bowling performance set the tone for their eventual 7-wicket victory. The side wrapped up the SunRisers’ for a paltry 142/4. KKR in reply chased down the target in just 18 overs with opener Shubman Gill scoring a brilliant 70*.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ pace spearhead Pat Cummins is quite happy with his side’s performance after they cruised to a 7-wicket victory over SunRisers Hyderabad.

KKR’s brilliant bowling performance set the tone for their eventual victory. The side wrapped up the SunRisers’ for a paltry 142/4 with only Manish Pandey scoring a fifty.

In a post-match chat with man of the match Shubman Gill, posted on iplt20.com, Cummins said:

"Great feeling in the side after gaining our first win. I had a great training session one day before the match, rhythm felt good and for the past few days, the talks between the coaches and Dinesh Karthik has been positive. I had a lot of confidence going out there."

Cummins who had received a lot of criticism after being taken to the cleaners in the first game, came back strongly in this one. The Australian pacer rattled the stumps of Jonny Bairstow in the fourth over to give his side the early advantage.

"Warner and Bairstow are classy players, once they get in, it`s hard to dismiss him. Fortunately, I got one wicket. The performance from the entire bowling group was great," he added.

Cummins’ justified his hefty price tag and returned with economical figures of 4-019-1.

SunRisers’ skipper David Warner in a surprising move had chosen to bat first. Karthik in reply used seven bowlers to mix things up. Karthik’s move paid dividends as the SunRisers vatting lineup completely failed to get going with only Manish Pandey scoring a half-century.

Only Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy completed their quota of four overs while Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Andre Russell and Kuldeep Yadav – all bowled only two overs each.

Chasing SunRisers’ paltry total of 142, KKR romped to a 7-wicket victory with opener Shubman Gill carrying his bat with a brilliant 70* (off  62 balls; 4x5, 6x2) while Eoin Morgan also looked good in his innings of 42 (off 29 balls; 4x3, 6x2). The duo engaged in a 92-run stand to take their side over the line.

KKR will now lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in their next game on September 30.

 

