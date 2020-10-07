Indian Premier League 2020: Yuvraj Singh, Ravi Shastri shower praise on Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah after 4-wicket haul against Rajasthan Royals

Former star Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and current Indian head coach Ravi Shastri have lavished praise in the direction of Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah after the pacer’s 4-wicket haul powered Mumbai to a 57-run victory over Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday (October 6).

Jasprit Bumrah was in red-hot form as he picked-up four important wickets and returned amazing figures of 4-0-20-4. The pace spearhead had dismissed Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith early on and then in the middle overs, he delivered a lethal spell to keep the opposition batsmen in check. He took the wickets of Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal in the same over to land the final nail in the coffin.

Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri left no stone unturned in their appreciation towards the 26-year-old pacer. They took to their official Twitter handles to express their opinion.

Jassi jaisa koi nahi ! Great spell @Jaspritbumrah93 my man of the match !!along with @surya_14kumar #IPL2020 #MIvRR — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 6, 2020

This is no 4 20 show. This is Boom Boom Boom Boom. Maza Aa Gaya Dekh Ke - @Jaspritbumrah93 #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/iw48STnjBc — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 6, 2020

Chasing Mumbai’s handsome total of 193, Rajasthan Royals folded up for a meagre 136 all out in 18.1 overs. Apart from Jos Buttler's 70 (off 44 balls; 4x4, 6x5), no other batsman really caught the eye.

Earlier, Mumbai had won the toss and opted to bat first. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock gave a solid start to the four time champions, registering a 49-run stand for the opening wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav came to the crease after De Kock was dismissed by Kartik Tyagi. He ensured that his side's run-rate never dipped - Mumbai Indians, right from the onset scored at great pace

Yadav played some outrageous shots against Jofra Archer and Tom Curran to power his side to a strong total. He was hit on the head in the penultimate over but gave a befitting reply to Archer, hitting a reverse scoop for a six. He finished at a brilliant 79* (off 47 balls; 4x11, 6x2).

Bumrah with the bat and Suryakumar with the ball were the highlights in Mumbai’s victory.

With the impressive victory against Rajasthan, Mumbai Indians have leapfrogged to the top of the points table with 4 wins from their 6 games. They will next face Delhi Capitals on Sunday, October 11.