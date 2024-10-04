Indian Women’s Cricket Team Family Wishes Players Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024, Watch Viral Video

The Indian women’s cricket team under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur will start their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against New Zealand in Dubai on Friday (October 4). They will then head to face Pakistan on Sunday (October 6) in Dubai. In their third match, which is slated to take place on Wednesday (October 9), they will face off Sri Lanka on October 13. The Women in Blue will next play against the six-time champions Australia in Sharjah.

The family members of the Indian women’s cricket team came up with a special message to wish the side for the mega event ahead of the first game. The BCCI posted a video on Friday on its Instagram handle where family members of the players were spotted wishing them good luck.

The family of India’s head coach Amol Muzumdar also wished the Indian women’s team to win the first-ever ICC title. The Indian team is coming to play their first match of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 after winning both the warm-up matches played against the West Indies and South Africa. They outplayed West Indies by 20 runs on September 29 and then went on to beat South Africa by 28 runs on October 1.

Harmanpreet Kaur who is 35 years old, will be leading the Indian team for the fourth time in her career in the T20 World Cup. Earlier, the Indian team ended up reaching the final in 2022 and the semi-final in 2023 in the ICC event.

India’s Squad For Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, S Sajana, Yastika Bhatia, Asha Sobhana.