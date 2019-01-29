Indian women to face hosts Australia in 2020 ICC T20 World Cup opener

The Indian women's cricket team will kickstart their campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 against hosts and defending champions Australia on February 21 at the Sydney Showground Stadium .
While India have been drawn alongside Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Qualifier 1 in Group A, the Women in Blue's arch-rivals Pakistan are placed alongwith England, West Indies, South Africa and Qualifier 2 in Group B.
According to the fixtures released by the ICC on Tuesday, the clash between India and Australia will mark the beginning of the women's T20 World Cup 2020 before the Women in Blue will travel to Perth to take on a yet-to-be-decided qualifier on February 24.
Meanwhile, top-ranked England will begin their campaign against South Africa on February 23 at the WACA, Perth.
For the first time, the women’s and men’s T20 World Cups will be held as standalone events in the same year and in the same country.
The eight top-ranked women's teams based on finishing positions from the World T20 2018 in the West Indies have automatically qualified, with the remaining two places to be determined through a qualifying tournament which is to be held later in 2019.
The tournament will see the top 10 women’s teams contesting in a total of 23 matches from February 21 to March 8, 2020
The semi-finals of the showpiece event will take place on March 5 at the SCG while the summit showdown is scheduled to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8.
Here is the complete schedule of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020:
Group A: Australia, New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka, Qualifier 1
Group B: England, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, Qualifier 2
SCHEDULE
February 21, 2020
Australia v India, Spotless Stadium, Sydney
February 22, 2020
Windies v Qualifier 2, WACA, Perth
New Zealand v Sri Lanka, WACA, Perth
February 23, 2020
England v South Africa, WACA Perth
February 24, 2020
Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Perth
India v Qualifier 1, WACA Perth
February 26, 2020
England v Qualifier 2, Manuka Oval, Canberra
Windies v Pakistan, Manuka Oval, Canberra
February 27, 2020
India v New Zealand, Junction Oval, Melbourne
Australia v Qualifier 1, Manuka Oval, Canberra
February 28, 2020
South Africa v Qualifier 2, Manuka Oval, Canberra
England v Pakistan, Manuka Oval, Canberra
February 29, 2020
India v Sri Lanka, Junction Oval, Melbourne
South Africa v Pakistan, Spotless Stadium, Sydney
March 1, 2020
England v Windies, Spotless Stadium, Sydney
March 2, 2020
Sri Lanka v Qualifier 1, Junction Oval, Melbourne
Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval, Melbourne
March 3, 2020
Pakistan v Qualifier 2, Spotless Stadium, Sydney
Windies v South Africa, Spotless Stadium, Sydney
March 5, 2020
Semifinal 1, SCG
Semifinal 2, SCG
March 8, 2020
Final, MCG, Melbourne.