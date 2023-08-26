trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654009
Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team Clinches Gold At IBSA World Games

The Indian women's blind cricket team's historic gold medal victory at the IBSA World Games 2023 is a testament to their exceptional skills and unwavering determination.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 09:22 PM IST
The Indian women's blind cricket team etched their names in history with a sensational performance at the IBSA World Games 2023. In an enthralling final showdown, they defeated Australia by 9 wickets, securing a historic gold medal. This remarkable achievement has left the cricketing world awestruck, as the Women In Blue showcased their unbeatable prowess.

The Road to Glory

India's journey to this historic gold medal was nothing short of extraordinary. Throughout the tournament, they remained unbeaten, dominating every league game they played. Their path to the final saw them restrict Australia to a modest 114/8 in 20 overs, showcasing their impeccable bowling and fielding skills. The Women In Blue's ability to pick crucial wickets at regular intervals rattled the Australian batting lineup.

Australia's Struggle

Opting to bat first in the final, Australia faced a challenging start, losing an early wicket in the 4th over. The pressure of the finals seemed to slow their innings, with just 29 runs on the board at the end of the Power. India's formidable bowling attack further destabilized Australia, claiming key wickets in the eighth and ninth overs. Although C. Lewis and C. Welbeck provided some resistance with a 54-run partnership, India's relentless pursuit of wickets limited Australia to a modest 114/8.

India's Spectacular Chase

Chasing a meagre target of 42 runs, the Indian women's blind cricket team exhibited sheer dominance. They blazed through the Australian bowlers, achieving the target in just 3.3 overs, with a display of extraordinary batting prowess. This impressive performance showcased their exceptional skills and determination, leaving no doubt about their rightful claim to the gold medal.

Upcoming Thriller: India vs. Pakistan

In another thrilling encounter, the Indian men's blind cricket team is set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the IBSA World Games. Pakistan emerged victorious in their earlier encounter, defeating India by 18 runs. The rematch promises to be an intense battle as India aims to settle the score and clinch the title. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting this epic showdown.

