Injured James Anderson hopes to be fit in time for opening Ashes Test

England fast bowler James Anderson, who is currently struggling with a torn muscle, is hopeful that he will be fit in time for the opening Test of the five-match Ashes series, beginning August 1 at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

The 36-year-old all-time leading wicket-taker is currently doubtful for the first Ashes Test after sustaining a low-grade calf during a game for Lancashire in the County Championship earlier this month.

Anderson has been named in England's 16-man pre-Ashes training camp squad as well as for the side's lone four-day Test match against Ireland at iconic Lord's Cricket Ground starting Wednesday.

Though the England pacer is not sure if he would be able to feature in clash against Ireland, he expressed confidence of being fit in time for Ashes series opener.

"We met up on Monday and at the moment I feel good.I will keep bowling and we will monitor it. If it comes to Wednesday and I'm fit to play then great, but if not I will work towards being fit for the Ashes," Anderson was quoted as saying by BBC.

Anderson, meanwhile, also backed England to capitalise on their success at the 2019 ICC World Cup in the upcoming Ashes series against Australia.

"It's a really exciting time for English cricket. I think it was an amazing final and the reaction to it has been phenomenal. It's time to re-focus on Test cricket. We realise the dangers that the Australian team bring to Test cricket, so we're going to have to be fully focused on that," he said.

England lifted their maiden ICC World Cup 2019 trophy after scoring more number of boundaries than New Zealand following the Super-Over in the final ended in a tie at Lord's.